Thank you to Laura Jesseph for introducing today’s show! She has got to be one of our favorites so far because she met us in the parking lot before we recorded to bring us home baked treats. Donna met Laura at Atlanta Magazine and the two worked together on some projects and have been friends ever since.
We kick off the show with some behind the scenes stories about radio promotions. Ever hear a radio station say they want to pay your bills for a month? Find out how those promotions come to be. On top of that, promotions on the radio today are not what they used to be. Caddy and Donna recap some of the wildest promotions that the two of them were involved in when they were working in radio.
Mailbag time! Our listeners can call or text us anytime to tell us stories, ask us questions or give us feedback. Or just tell us something that’s on your mind. The number to call is 770-464-6024. On today’s episode we answer a couple of great calls and text messages we received that we think you the listener will be interested in hearing us answer.
All that and more on today’s episode.
Cadillac Jack. New show, same ride. Enjoy!
