Thank you to Jason Durden for introducing today’s episode! He worked in Atlanta TV and radio for 33 years. Now Jason is working on his second act just like Caddy and we wish him the absolute best of luck.
Lots of good music updates today. Caddy and Donna talked about the release of Kelsea Ballerini’s third album release, Kenny Rogers catalog hitting number one on the country music charts since 1986, and The Weeknd raking in the dough right now. Georgia boy Thomas Rhett turns 30 and releases a song that we all need right now. Find out more about it.
Caddy and Donna’s friend Wendy posted to social media a message from a school administrator in Atlanta about our role as parents in this new virtual learning world. It’s hard! Especially for parents who are also juggling working from home themselves. It’s an important message and you’ll want to hear it.
Need some help getting a power bill paid during this crazy time? Tag Gallery Furniture in Gainesville on the Cadillac Jack Page on Facebook and they will be working with us to get some of those paid. What an amazing idea from our pod partners over at Gallery Furniture.
If you want to honor doctors: stay home. Chris Cuomo of CNN contracted the coronavirus and that is the message he has for the world. Stay home. It’s the best way you can help our medical community and get us ALL back to normal as soon as possible. Caddy and Donna give their take on some recent news and updates on the coronavirus and some of their frustrations.
All that and more on today’s episode!
Cadillac Jack. New show, same ride. Enjoy!
Today's show is brought to you by Real Estate Expert Advisors, HURT 911, Dinner A’Fare and Gallery Furniture. Hype songs sponsored by Core 57.
