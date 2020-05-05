Thank you to Wendy and Marty Ellin for introducing today’s show. They are great friends and Donna and Wendy in particular go back to days together at Kicks. Nowadays Wendy is a productivity consultant – helping people get organized in their personal and professional lives – something we all need right now! Marty is the Executive Director of the Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Association, offering pro bono legal representation to those who really need it. We love these guys!
It is Giving Tuesday. If you have a non-profit you’d like to help make a difference with…today’s the day. In particular, Caddy wants to give a shoutout to the Wellstar Health System, who as we’ve talked about on the show helped save his life. Help them save even more lives during this pandemic by making a donation and sharing your support for Wellstar on social media by including the hasktag #GivingTuesdayNow. Spread the word!
Spotify just topped 130 million paid subscribers. Caddy and Donna talk about the music platform and what artists have taken advantage of the increased exposure to fans who may be tuning in more now during the pandemic. There is one artist in particular who has 4 of the top 20 Spotify songs of all time. Find out who.
There is a scandal going on at Georgia Tech right now, and Caddy thinks were just seeing the tip of the iceberg. There is a website, Chegg, which is designed to help students connect with online tutors. They provide answers to questions and by design help kids learn. BUT, some students at Tech were exposed to have cheated on their final exams by sending questions to the online platform. Caddy isn’t so sure 100% of the blame lies with students. Find out why.
Have you tagged your hometown hero again? Do you know someone in your hometown who is going above and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic? Maybe it’s a neighbor helping out a senior citizen, a grocery bagger or your local trash collector. NOMINATE THEM to be recognized as a “Hometown Hero”. Here is how to do it: 1) Follow 1-800-Hurt911 on Instagram 2) Post a picture on any social media platform, use the hashtag #hurt911hero and tag Caddy 3) He’ll reach out to you via direct message to coordinate getting your hero a limited edition “Home Town Hero” t-shirt. That’s it – go nominate someone! This great new recognition is sponsored by Hurt911 and Threadz Ink Printing.
All that and more on today’s episode!
Cadillac Jack. New show, same ride. Enjoy!
Today's show is brought to you by Real Estate Expert Advisors, HURT 911, Dinner A’Fare, Gallery Furniture, and WellStar North Fulton Hospital. Hype songs sponsored by Core 57.
