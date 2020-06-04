Thank you to our dear friend Bill Rawlings for introducing today’s episode! He is the MOST fun, a great friend and always looking out for other people. Thanks for everything you do and your friendship over the years. Roll Tide!
Caddy and Donna get into the latest on the George Floyd protests, the President’s reaction, and where we go from here. Caddy and Donna have some very different takes – and that’s OK! Listen to them talk through it together as podcast co-hosts, man and wife, mom and dad, and friends to all of you listening. We’ve always promised you that no matter what we’ll be real with you no matter what comes our way.
How cool was the SpaceX launch Saturday?! With all the negative news we’ve been going through these last few months it was so much fun to sit down and watch the successful launch of a manned US ship into space. We all needed this. Donna and Caddy talk about watching it and how it made them feel to be a part of a fun, uplifting piece of news.
Caddy talks about radio and why people listen. Over the years Caddy has don’t a lot of contests on air, but believe it or not, calling in for contests is not very high on the list of why people listen. Find out what is number 1!
Get Appy (Brave search engine) and more on today’s episode.
Cadillac Jack. New show, same ride. Enjoy!
Today's show is brought to you by Real Estate Expert Advisors, HURT 911, Dinner A’Fare, Gallery Furniture, and WellStar North Fulton Hospital. Hype songs sponsored by Core 57.
Follow Caddy on Twitter @ATLCadillac
Leave a message for the pod by calling 770-464-6024. We might play it on a future episode!
Please rate and review the show! It helps other people find us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.