Thank you to Cal Cross for introducing today’s show. Cal and Caddy go way back in the radio industry. He worked at Y106 until 1997 and he’s now back on the airwaves with 92.5 The Bear.
Some kids are struggling to stay occupied while quarantining at home. They are rearranging their rooms, doing google hangouts with friends, and who knows what else. On a previous show Donna talked about how she and the girls have been going on bike rides. She made a couple new purchases to that end, but you’ll never guess what she forgot.
Donna continues to sort and organize family photos (make sure to subscribe to The Letter e-newsletter to see a few). She and Caddy talk about a few she rediscovered and the stories behind them. They also talk about Caddy’s mother, and her refusal to let young Caddy hang posters as a child. And as an adult.
Happy birthday to our friend and OG sponsor of the show Tracy Cousineau! She is donating a % of all closings to Atlanta Food Banks during this crisis. Support her and this cause by giving her a call!
Caddy talks about the Academy of Country Music's CBS special "Our Country" and specifically Eric Church’s new song, "Never Break Heart”. Hear his take.
All that and more on today’s episode!
Cadillac Jack. New show, same ride. Enjoy!
Today's show is brought to you by Real Estate Expert Advisors, HURT 911, Dinner A’Fare and Gallery Furniture. Hype songs sponsored by Core 57.
Follow Caddy on Twitter @ATLCadillac
Leave a message for the pod by calling 770-464-6024. We might play it on a future episode!
Please rate and review the show! It helps other people find us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.