Thank you to Scott Hayes for introducing today’s podcast! Scott works at the new Magic 105.9 in Brunswick, GA. A long time lister of Caddy’s on Kicks, they got to know each other over the years and we are proud of all your work supporting the special needs community. Thank you!
Learning anything new about your spouse while quarantined during the coronavirus outbreak? Caddy and Donna have. You have GOT to hear what each has to say about the other.
Martha Stewart is a new woman. And not in all the most appropriate ways for social media. It can be pretty funny though. Donna is here to tell us all about it.
Another NASCAR driver is at it again. We talked on a recent episode about Bubba Wallace getting in trouble and losing a sponsor for just quitting a simulated race. But Carl Larson…man he screwed up. With one slip of a tongue he has now been suspended and lost sponsorships as well.
All that and more on today’s episode!
Cadillac Jack. New show, same ride. Enjoy!
Today's show is brought to you by Real Estate Expert Advisors, HURT 911, Dinner A’Fare and Gallery Furniture. Hype songs sponsored by Core 57.
Follow Caddy on Twitter @ATLCadillac
Leave a message for the pod by calling 770-464-6024. We might play it on a future episode!
Please rate and review the show! It helps other people find us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.