Thank you to Rob Jenners for introducing today’s how! Rob is the Production Director at 680 The Fan and the Producer and Co-Host of The Big Podcast With Shaq. He has been an awesome friend as Caddy has made the transition from radio to the podcast world and long before that!
Many businesses in Georgia are allowed to open tomorrow as Governor Kemp has lifted some restrictions on which businesses must stay closed. Caddy and Donna have a bit of a different reaction to the news. Teaser: if you are looking for Caddy tomorrow, he’ll be getting a haircut and sipping margaritas at La Parilla in Alpharetta.
Donna and Olivia went on a hike. But first, Donna had to con her way into a state park. It was a great mother daughter trip and a nice reprieve from self-quarantining. Caddy’s femur was hurting, so he didn’t go. But hear all about the trip. Get outside (but social distance)!
NEW PROMOTION! Do you know someone in your hometown who is going above and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic? Maybe it’s a neighbor helping out a senior citizen, a grocery bagger or your local trash collector. NOMINATE THEM to be recognized as a “Hometown Hero”. Here is how to do it: 1) Follow 1-800-Hurt911 on Instagram 2) Post a picture on any social media platform, use the hashtag #hurt911hero and tag Caddy 3) He’ll reach out to you via direct message to coordinate getting your hero a limited edition “Home Town Hero” t-shirt. That’s it – go nominate someone! This great new recognition is sponsored by Hurt911 and Threadz Ink Printing.
All that and more on today’s episode!
Cadillac Jack. New show, same ride. Enjoy!
