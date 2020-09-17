McDonalds has gone mining. Their partnership with Travis Scott has taken a turn that, according to Caddy, is dastardly brilliant.

It all started a few months ago when the rapper blew off social distancing, pulled up in a Lamborghini and looked for a burger. Donna explains why the event’s origins might be a little different and thinks it’s the kind of marketing the money can’t buy.

The topic blends perfectly into the best segment of My Second Act: Donna’s Appy. Hear about a new way to care and learn about your little green friends.

Selfcare has become so much more important recently but it’s also been a lot more… awkward. Some things that were once relaxing, like “Caddy Time,” can feel labored. Still, there are moments that can be savored.

Atlanta Braves’ Freddy (?) Freeman jumped on a jet to fly home and see his son’s first T-Ball practice. The middle segment turns sentimental as Caddy and Donna reflect on the relationship between parents and children.

Lastly Carole Baskin and Chris Evans make their way back to the show for an Entertainment News segment. The bottom line is: how low would you go, and how long would you linger there?

Come back Saturday morning for the ACM recap. Then text Caddy about it. Just remember, it’s not where you start, it’s where you end.