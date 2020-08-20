There is a lot to cover on today’s Happy Birthday Donna podcast.

If we have any listeners who are a part of the Secret Service, please call in. Donna wants to run her codename by you.

The show kicks off with coverage of new country music that is in the pipeline. Tim McGraw has a very special “first” for album release parties. We get an update on Keith Urban’s new project, which will feature Pink and Breland. (Seriously, don’t touch his truck.)

Donna and Caddy reflect on past celebrations as well as some ideal ones. Asking for a friend- has anyone heard from David Hester?

Caddy went out and got cards. Because he has been listening to the podcast and paying attention, each gift has an animal theme. Donna has been flooded by videos, stories and calls from listeners sharing their own reactions to the last show.

On a related note Joe Exotic has been trending on Twitter. Caddy explains why and that it has to do with Susan B. Anthony.

The middle segment today covers an article titled “Man punches great white shark to save wife: ‘You just react’”

Donna wants to know if Caddy would do the same. Caddy thinks he would look like a seal, so he’d already be in hot water. But to answer the question, “I would quickly swim to shore.”

Joe Biden is officially the Democratic nominee. The Republican National Committee will be next week. Caddy and Donna cover both, including Bernie’s effort to livestream.

The show rounds up with a flood of pod peeps, a bit about Caddy’s bread factory experiences and some clarification from Donna about how to plan children. Or, how to try and plan children.

Silver Fox had the show’s intro. Ray is the patriarch of Appen Media. He landed in Atlanta after a stint in Chile (yes, that Chile) working the shipping industry and then years at the Miami Herald, where he met Christina. He’s also a bit of a renaissance man who recently thru-hiked the AT and writes a regular column.

