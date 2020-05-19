Thank you to Bo Jackson for introducing today’s episode! Bo used to tutor Caddy and Donna’s son Wil and is just a great person, teacher, dad and person. Thank you for all you’ve done for the kids and our family, your friendship and support!
Last week Caddy had a confession to make on the show. He shared with Donna for the first time the news about his 2nd speeding ticket in the last couple weeks. Today we come full circle and Donna has a confession of her own.
Caddy and Donna reminisce about the 2005 CMA awards which were held in New York City instead of their traditional spot in Nashville. Everyone flew in for the show and the parties. Garth Brooks sold out Central Park. Keith Urban was crowned ‘Entertainer of the Year’. It was a strange experience, and a big deal, because at least at the time country music radio did not have a presence in the city.
We’re getting a little casual with our attire during all this coronavirus time. Maybe too casual? We’re also forgetting what day it is – a lot. Caddy wore sleep pants out to eat the other day. Hear about some crazy new trends happening around the country.
All that and more on today’s episode.
Cadillac Jack. New show, same ride. Enjoy!
Today's show is brought to you by Real Estate Expert Advisors, HURT 911, Dinner A’Fare, Gallery Furniture, and WellStar North Fulton Hospital. Hype songs sponsored by Core 57.
Follow Caddy on Twitter @ATLCadillac
Leave a message for the pod by calling 770-464-6024. We might play it on a future episode!
Please rate and review the show! It helps other people find us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.