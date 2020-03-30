Thank you to our friend and neighbor Sean Parker for the great introduction to today’s show. We’ll save his little teaser for a future episode of the pod.
Caddy and Donna brought their singing voices for the show today. Stay tuned for the outtakes.
Sad news today on the show. Caddy talks about how he was impacted by the news of Kenny Rogers passing. Donna too. In some ways Kenny played a part in the start of Caddy and Donna’s relationship! Hear about the bump at the traffic light after a concert…
THANK YOU to Tracy Cousineau for donating a % of all closings to Atlanta Food Banks. We’re so thankful to be partnering with such great people on this podcast and promoting this fantastic program. Selling a home? Call Tracy!
TikTok authority Cadillac Jack gives us an update on trends across the platform. He has watched 87,482 Tok videos since quarantining and really knows what’s up. You don’t want to miss the status of #nakedchallenge and #callofduty or #callofbooty.
Need some help getting a power bill paid during this crazy time? Tag Gallery Furniture in Gainesville on the Cadillac Jack Page on Facebook and they will be working with us to get some of those paid. What an amazing idea from our pod partners over at Gallery Furniture.
All that and more on today’s episode!
Cadillac Jack. New show, same ride. Enjoy!
Today's show is brought to you by Real Estate Expert Advisors, HURT 911, Dinner A’Fare and Gallery Furniture. Hype songs sponsored by Core 57.
Follow Caddy on Twitter @ATLCadillac
Leave a message for the pod by calling 770-464-6024. We might play it on a future episode!
Please rate and review the show! It helps other people find us.
