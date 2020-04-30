Thank you to Hans Appen, our show producer, for introducing today’s episode! Man, what a guy. He has got to be one of the sharpest most handsome guys in the podcast industry. We just don’t know what we would do without him! And he in now way has anything to do with writing the episode descriptions for the show…
Donna is following the Jay Cutler/Kristin Cavallari divorce drama closely and there is some fishy stuff going on with their social media and divorce filings. What she saw led her to google “Jay Cutler cheating”. She has got some theories about what’s REALLY going on.
Get Appy! Everyone’s favorite segment of the pod has a new feature to it. Due to the segment’s popularity we’ve decided it needs its own intro music. Thank you Rob Jenners! Check out this episode’s featured app, Fetch.
Caddy is quitting quarantine. He’s done. With it all. He’s been going stir crazy in the house, like a lot of people, but he’s had to just take some breaks and drive the back roads of North Fulton/Cherokee counties. For Caddy, a lot of it is about feeling like he’s not in control – of a lot of things. He and Donna talk about how else they’ve been handling and where they think we go from here.
NEW PROMOTION! Do you know someone in your hometown who is going above and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic? Maybe it’s a neighbor helping out a senior citizen, a grocery bagger or your local trash collector. NOMINATE THEM to be recognized as a “Hometown Hero”. Here is how to do it: 1) Follow 1-800-Hurt911 on Instagram 2) Post a picture on any social media platform, use the hashtag #hurt911hero and tag Caddy 3) He’ll reach out to you via direct message to coordinate getting your hero a limited edition “Home Town Hero” t-shirt. That’s it – go nominate someone! This great new recognition is sponsored by Hurt911 and Threadz Ink Printing.
All that and more on today’s episode!
Cadillac Jack. New show, same ride. Enjoy!
Today's show is brought to you by Real Estate Expert Advisors, HURT 911, Dinner A’Fare, Gallery Furniture, and WellStar North Fulton Hospital. Hype songs sponsored by Core 57.
Follow Caddy on Twitter @ATLCadillac
Leave a message for the pod by calling 770-464-6024. We might play it on a future episode!
