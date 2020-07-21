Jodie Darden Hall intros the show today. She and Caddy went to high school together in Hickory, North Carolina. They got to reminisce about Hickory and Jodie gave Caddy an update- yes, Shells is still kicking and has a new diner. You may recognize it. Jodie has been a big supporter of Caddy’s career and we’re so thankful to have her kick off the show.
Donna starts off the show with a big announcement. Actually, one of a few big announcements headed Caddy’s way. Contrary to what she said last week, Donna has learned a few things over the course of her house arrest.
Speaking of learning, a big part of the show today focuses on local schools and the decisions surrounding Fall classes. From football players to band members to bus drivers to parents, everyone will be affected by those choices in the next few weeks. With some of the news this week it has felt like all of the air has been let out of the room. Donna and Caddy don’t know what the answers are. Still, it’s important to talk and acknowledge it. There are a lot of emotions roaming around and it’s important to address them.
Donna’s Appy this week is like Tik Tok in the sense that you can spend hours on it. Except this app could be used to find birthday presents and involves Carole Baskin, Ice Cube and Caitlyn Jenner. It leads Caddy and Donna into a conversation about paid appearances and their approaches on how to act at them. Some radio personalities will sit under their tent and wait for fans to approach. Others will call out on the show for listeners to “come and meet me at the Papa Johns in Marietta.” Caddy has a different style. Donna has all the answers. Whether it’s interacting with the clients or the talent, she gives Caddy a few tips from her prospective.
Donna thinks it’s funny to blow an air horn behind a heart attack survivor. Then she gives Caddy a quick beaver update. It’s not even in the top three for worst things done on today’s show.
Save Caddy. Send a text. 7704646024.
