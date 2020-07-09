Trudie Daniels has the intro today. Her job is to promote quite a roster of country artists and she works incredibly hard to accomplish it. There are so many things Caddy and Donna love about Trudie, but one of the major ones is how she handles herself in the industry. We’re so thankful to have her friendship and intro on today’s show.
Donna has been spending a lot of… time….on Amazon. As a result, Caddy has been spending a lot of time building and assembling. It’s possible that the trend will never end.
Charlie Daniels passed away this week. Caddy and Donna spend a lot of time on the show sharing their thoughts and stories about Mr. Daniels. All in all, we’re hoping that he and Kenny Rogers are putting together a great band up there right now.
Hamilton came out on Disney+. Does it hold up to the hype? Maybe.
After discussing the streaming version, Donna gives a peek behind the scenes of Atlanta performing arts and touring shows in general. Hopefully out of all of this will come some incredible show writing.
It seems like there were no July 4th celebrations. Anywhere. Caddy didn’t even hear a piccolo. Caddy and Donna were still able to enjoy some fireworks, just not the traditional kind.
It’s important for couples to learn how to be a couple. Hear about how to reinforce those lessons and what to do if (and when) you come across some cracks.
Universities around the country are deciding how they’re going to reopen. Caddy and Donna cover a great way to fill those apartments and dorms without breaking the bank.
This week’s Appy segment finishes out the show, with Donna sharing her toolkit for starting the day. When you first use this week’s Appy, it’s going to feel weird and frustrating. Like anything, the app takes time. If you stick with it, you’ll be glad you did.
