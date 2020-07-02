Robyn and Brian have the intro today. They’ve been Caddy and Donna’s next door neighborhoods for 15+ years. Their families have grown up together and the Henrys have always been so supportive.
Caddy and Donna almost went away this weekend. The reason they didn’t was NOT because Dolly isn’t clean.
It’s a lot harder to get tested than you’d think. Caddy had to drive 45 minutes and then watch Gone With The Wind 3 times. Donna’s recommendation for how to navigate medical offices is a bit surprising.
Adele lost a husband and then lost weight. Caddy and Donna discuss her transformation, upcoming music and misplaced jealousy.
Serious question: have you ever heard of Stroker Ace? It was filmed in ’83 and is significantly cleaner than it sounds.
Luke Bryan is about to go to the top of the charts with One Margarita. Caddy and Donna work through the rest of this week’s top-selling songs, which include Savage and Black Parade.
On the other end of the charts, Karen and Ken take up a lot of today’s show. You’ve seen them on social media and McMansions all over America this week. Caddy and Donna cover their actions, characterizing one scene as “Ozark meets Saturday Night Live.”
Dale and Patricia are guest hosts on today’s show. They stopped into the studio on their way to grab some pecans and couldn’t resist saying hello. Tune in as they cover Chase Rice, Instacart and Beauregard Lee.
There will be a Starbucks code on The Letter this week.
