Charlotte Choate intro’d the show today. “Baby Char-Char” has the absolute biggest heart for everyone (and all the animals). And push-pops.
It’s a quick post-fourth show today. Have you ever been to Southern Star Amphitheatre? What about the nearby Ramada nearby? Caddy and Donna have been to (and seen shows at) both. They cover what those venues looked like back then and the changes they’ve seen since.
What were the “rich kid” identifiers during your childhood? For Caddy and Donna it was having a pool, microwave or shag carpets. Today it could be Lunchables. Just be careful of the radiation.
During the pandemic, is it realistically possible to have a job and a child? Donna (and a lot of other people) feel like the answer has been a firm “no.” Navigating the workload of both seems impossible. At the very least, it’s a lot to handle right now and there isn’t a great answer to the problem.
Walmart has decided they’re getting into the Drive-In business with Robert De Niro. Expect a three month run of open parking lots with snacks, attendants and car-delivered food. Caddy and Donna discuss the recurring theme of the
Concerts may never be the same. Namely, it’s possible that they won’t have General Admission pits anymore. Caddy and Donna discuss possible changes and what it would mean for the music industry.
There were some special pod peeps this week. Life is not perfect for anyone, including Caddy and Donna, and community is just so important right now. Call or text the show at 770-464-6024. Can't wait to hear from you.
