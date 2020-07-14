Keith Connors intros the show today and it is NOT one you’ll want to miss. Connors was also on in the morning and is “an absolute hustler.” At the end of the show Caddy and Donna (particularly Donna) share some truly great stories about him to boot.
It used to be that American tabloids were really aggressive but it seems like they’ve backed off. British tabs? Not so much. Johnny is not happy with the Sun and the royals. Caddy and Donna open the show by breaking down why that is.
On the other hand, Donna does love a good British-American group, which is why the second segment of the show is dedicated to Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks.
We’re halfway through the year if you can believe it. Caddy and Donna mark the occasion by working through the top albums, songs and artists for the year. There is only one country artist on the top physical albums of the year. That’s “go to Walmart and buy a CD” physical albums. Any guesses?
You can not NOT tell Donna Choate the truth and have her not find out. Caddy knows that and still tried to pull a fast one. Before he could pull around to the back of the Arby’s, a white Audi came up behind him. One Q-Tip later and Caddy was on his way home.
Donna has been getting a lot of questions of what it was like for Caddy to get tested. Caddy talks through the process and describes his experience as a patient.
Donna thinks that we are all “coming out worse than went we went in.” She’s also upset that she hasn’t learned American Sign Language or how to make a soufflé.
Instead of doing a traditional yard sale, consider the Yard Sale 2.0. Caddy and Donna cover the best new way to get rid of unwanted household items.
As folks spend so much time at home they’re learning things about their spouses and family members. Caddy and Donna talk about all the ways they find that to be a silver lining. And “it’s not because we think Bernie Sanders is a cute little old man.”
