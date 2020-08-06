Welcome to Caddy Wagon with Ritch-oops, sorry! Wrong show. It’s another day in paradise with Cadillac Jack: My Second Act (a semi-music podcast).

1. School is out forever. 2. Kenny Chesney bailed. 3. The Atlanta Ballet Nutcracker is cancelled. Is nothing sacred? That’s what Donna want to know. After airing some grievances, she and Caddy spend a bit of time working through Atlanta’s event schedule and how some of the venues have shifted. Believe it or not there are a few silver linings.

Do you have Chris Stapleton fatigue? Are you or someone that you love experiencing heartache after listening to today’s country lyrics? Let us know. It happens to everyone and you may be entitled to a $0 settlement. It took Chris 13 years to write Traveller, so, it’s possible that even Chris Stapleton has Chris Stapleton fatigue.

Also on the grill today is Luke Combs. Incredible songwriter with a wicked sense of humor and a deceptively thick beard.

Plus a few different lingos covered on the show: stitch, skinned cats and high-backed Adirondacks.

Caddy can’t play Eric Church. Eric Church (maybe) can’t spell. Donna can’t sing like Aretha. It’s been a frustrating week for the Choates.

Caddy likes to be in control. More than once, that became an issue back in the morning show days. Caddy takes a deep dive into some of the practices of Radio and arguments that he would have about taping interviews. It all comes down to what Caddy calls “the Oprah effect.” At the end of the day the verdict comes in that radio is fun and entertaining, but it also has to play by a different set of rules. What flies for TV broadcasters and legacy news organizations doesn’t always get off the ground for radio.

On an unrelated note (promise) Caddy jumps in to the old days with Tug, George Straight and the great “Guess Your Wife’s Weight to Win” bit. Let’s just say that Darius Rucker did not participate.

The show caps with a dangerous question- do you have a child? Let’s rephrase. Which child is your favorite? Caddy and Donna skate on thin ice for the latest segment. Warning: Caddy’s answer will not surprise anyone.

