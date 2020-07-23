Val and Garrett gave us today’s intro. They’re industry pros and go way back with Donna. They are incredibly kind and loyal friends, which as we know is critically important. We are so proud of them and appreciative of their support over the years.
Do you call Atlanta “Hotlanta?” Are you from Atlanta? That’s what we thought. Regardless of the nicknames that carpetbaggers use to describe the city, it really has been hot and humid. And because heat rises, there have been some A/C fights in the Choate house. What’s the policy when you’re a visitor in someone’s house? Open season or hands off?
How many adds were there in country radio last week? Which songs? Caddy and Donna discuss as they work through some of the recently reported charts. Eventually the conversation leads to the topic of love triangles within country music. And love triangles in life. Sorry, I mean “entanglements.”
You are quarantined with the first artist you saw in concert. Who is it? Caddy and Donna give their answers and cover what those situations would look like. It’s going to be a long quarantine for Caddy, based on his first artist. Donna is looking forward to hers. Time to get tantric.
Turns out courthouse hopping is not as fun when you’re on the docket. Caddy learned that when he had to show up in the Milton Municipal Courthouse. He also has another scheduled appearance down in Rabun County. Let’s just hope that none of the show listeners work for Rabun County. Or are solicitors for the City of Milton.
The verdict is in for Georgia’s High School sports. There are still a lot of questions about the situation, like if spectators will be allowed to attend or if there will be fight songs from the band. There are also a whole bunch of opinions that go with it.
