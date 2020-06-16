Matt Hoffberg has the intro on today’s show. He started out as an intern years ago until Caddy had him hired. Mattie ended up running the morning show as Executive Producer. Now he’s about to be EP of a new show- his marriage. Thanks Matt- we are so proud of you! Sorry about the Brantley Gilbert thing.
Donna starts us off with a status check of her Balloon Balls. Then she goes right into the time she almost started a riot at an Ariana Grande concert.
There is always a reason why certain artists are touring or performing together. It’s never a coincidence. Caddy and Donna talk about some things that can land two people together… or keep them apart.
Lady Antebellum is no longer Lady Antebellum because “they’ve had their eyes opened.” What do we think? Cadillac goes through some of the responses he was sent.
Garth Brooks wants to drive into your backyard. No, really. Caddy and Donna give the rundown on his new “show” and then talk about when Garth Beat Caddy. It explains why Garth is the “Modern Day P.T. Barnum.”
Donna doesn’t have the best luck and talks about a few times that has been a problem. Two of them were at funerals. Caddy gives his own funeral story except it doesn’t involve a funeral at all.
Huge award to Tracy and the whole team. She’s now officially Top Producer (though we already knew that).
Rounding us out is the best part of the week- time to Get Appy! Donna brings her pick to the table and Rounds Up.
Don’t forget- Text us your Cabbage Patch dolls. 7704646024.
