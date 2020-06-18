Thank you Chief Robison for giving us today’s intro. Chief is over the entire police, fire and emergency services for the City of Alpharetta. He has always been so accessible to the community and on behalf of the entire city we want to thank him for all he is doing right now.
Roscoe is back and he brought some friends. Well, one friend. One that has been missing for about a year.
What do you NOT have to worry about at Kenny Chesney concert? A lot of things, actually. We’re talking Hoity-Toity Wedding-type amenities.
Caddy and Donna give a quick update to the Garth Brooks drive-in tour. Let’s just say that it won’t be the first time Tiger, Georgia is put on the map.
The next segment covers the prediction that the pandemic will be good for songwriters across America.
Caddy scrolled through Taylor Swift’s twitter feed for an hour to cover his bases. Is she really “woke?”
We get an update on the Lady A(ntebellum) name change. Turns out Scooter may have forgotten to do a quick search on Spotify.
Caddy is obsessed with Salt and Pepper. He has some great news- they’re back. But all in all, is it possible that COVID-19 is causing a widespread illness of bad customer service? The verdict is in. Hear about why, and how it has led Caddy to walk around with constant sense of anxiety.
