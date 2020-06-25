Kaitlyn Henderson intro’d the show today. Kaitlyn was an intern on the morning show back in the days with Dallas and Tug. Then she went higher and higher on the ladder and was so good at her job that Kaitlyn eventually was “poached.” Nowadays she is with 680 The Fan, about to get married and remains one of the kindest people Caddy and Donna know.
Chickfila is rolling out some changes. For Donna? Travesty. Caddy? Sweet relief.
There’s a busy period in the Choate household. And that time is June. In order to handle it, sometimes you have to take an assembly line approach to parenting. Other times you have to do the best you can and then get out of the way.
Caddy and Donna take a deep dive into parenting and step-parenting. They cover where they went wrong and talk about all the things they did right. There really is no instruction manuel for “How to Raise Kids.”
Then big news from LiveNation: (drive-in) concerts are here. You can even get out of your car.
All that and a lot more on today’s show.
Follow Caddy on Twitter @atlcaddilac
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.