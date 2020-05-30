On the show today Donna and Caddy have a conversation with Dr. Bill Mayfield, a thoracic surgeon with Wellstar Health System to discuss the status of surgeries and procedures, that for a few months, were effectively put on hold because of COVID-19.
Now, they are encouraging people not to have any hesitations about getting those back on their schedules. Hospitals are cleaner and safer than ever, and in many cases, doctors are able to treat patients out outpatient centers and do follow ups over tele-medicine channels.
Wellstar continues to prioritize safety for its patients and staff, and everyone who comes in for a procedure will follow strict guidelines to ensure the safety of everyone involved.
Find out about all that and more ontoday’s BONUS episode.
Cadillac Jack. New show, same ride. Enjoy!
Follow Caddy on Twitter @ATLCadillac
Follow Wellstar Health System on Twitter @WellstarHealth, on Facebook @wellstarhealthsystem, or on Instagram @wellstarhealth.
