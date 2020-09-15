The Jacks are feeling the love. That's why Donna brought five love languages to the table and forgot all the white wine. They're all covered on the first segment of the show right before Caddy “Get’s Down On It.”

There’s an upcoming collaboration between Travis Scott and McDonalds. It’s actually a pretty big deal, as the last person to score a similar deal was Michael Jordan. All you have to do to participate is use a certain phrase in the Mickey D’s drive-thru. Caddy tried it for himself, sharing both his experience and wait time.

The ACM Awards are coming up. There will be a bonus show covering the results, but first Donna and Caddy run through a couple previews. Luke Combs, Taylor Swift and Eric Church are all ones to watch. The debates are coming up, too, and some of the plans bode well for the podcast industry.

The 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is cancelled. Tik Tok has been saved. Chris Evans’ pecker has seen the light of day. Donna and Caddy touch all three in today’s Entertainment News.

Rolling out of the segment, the show covers a traditionally Southern method of paying respects before closing with a few minutes of Donna's least favorite game.