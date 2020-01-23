Wow! What a treat to be joined on the show by Officers Ritchey and K9 Raider. And a big thanks to Todd Chrisley of Chrisley Knows Best for taking the time for the great show introduction.

We need more Brennifer! After Donna kicks off talking about her new obsession (Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston theories), the crew kick off the show talking about the music industry, Eminem’s new album and how an artist promotes new music today.

Caddy makes an attempt at explaining the Rhett family tree. It’s bizarre.

*Special Guest* - Alpharetta Public Safety Officers Phil Ritchey and K9 Raider join the show to have a visit with her Godfather (Caddy) AND to finally settle the debate….can you turn left on red? Find out the answer on today’s episode!

Cadillac Jack. New show, same ride. Enjoy!

