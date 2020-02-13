Thank you to David Chandley, the FOX 5 Storm Team's Chief Meteorologist, for the great intro to today's episode!
Somehow…someway…TikTok made its way back onto the show. Caddy talks about the #broomchallenge and his theory that the fix is in and maybe we shouldn’t be consuming our news via social media. Donna explains her obsession with loyalty cards and reward.
Thanks for all the feedback and questions you send us online! One piece of feedback we received after the last episode was some blowback Caddy got for his take on the coronavirus. He responds and then some.
We’ve also got some throwback stories to share about Reba McEntire, Caddy’s sister Julie (Ju-Gina) and much more!
Cadillac Jack. New show, same ride. Enjoy!
Sponsored by Real Estate Expert Advisors, HURT 911 and the Atlanta International Car Show.
Hype song sponsored by Core 57.
Follow and connect with Caddy on Twitter @ATLCadillac
Follow David on Twitter @DChandleyFOX5
Leave a message for the pod by calling 770-464-6024. We might play it on a future episode!
Please rate and review the show! It helps other people find us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.