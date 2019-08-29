On this episode Hans sits down with Jason Howard and Cathy Murphy of the Summit Conceling Center to discuss an upcoming townall host by the center and the City of Milton at its city hall. The event is designed to raise awareness of the growing epidemic of suicides in the country and Georgia, but especially in affluent suburbia. Cathy and Jason talk about how to recognize early signs for suicide and what can be done to prevent it.
If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, get help immediately. Call the Georgia Crisis and Access Line 1-800-715-4225 or visit mygcal.com, where you can find an agency in your area that may help.
Suicide, A Community Conversation (townhall)
Sep 10, 2019, 6:30pm - 8:30pm, Milton City Hall
The City of Milton, in partnership with the Summit Counseling Center, is hosting a community conversation at Milton City Hall to discuss suicide prevention. This important community conversation will include an expert panel of parents, counselors, medical experts, and youth leaders.
Important Resources
Georgia Crisis and Access Line (GCAL) 1-800-715-4225 For immediate access to routine or crisis services 24/7/365.
My GCAL AppThe app will allow youth to call, text, or chat with GCAL 24/7/365.
Trusted Adult Training
Signs of Suicide “Trusted Adult” Workshop Sunday, September 22nd, 5:00PM City Hall – Community Place, 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.