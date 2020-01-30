Thank you to Lily Grace from Griffin, GA for the best intro ever - and happy birthday week young lady!
Poor Donna. She’s not feeling great, but she toughs it out to make sure you get the second show of the week you were promised! First off Donna and Caddy kick off the show talking about the Grammy awards. The big winners, some of the country music highlights, and some of their favorite Grammy stories and memories of all time.
And of course, we talk about the sad sad news over the weekend about Kobe Bryant and his precious daughter. What does it all mean? What lessons can be learned?
Cadillac Jack. New show, same ride. Enjoy!
Sponsored by Real Estate Expert Advisors
Follow and connect with Caddy on Twitter @ATLCadillac
Leave a message for the pod by calling 770-464-6024. We might play it on a future episode!
Please rate and review the show! It helps other people find us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.