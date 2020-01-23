Welcome to the Herald Daily Update.

Be sure to tune in every weekday morning for more news and check out your local Herald or Northfulton.com to read the full stories from today’s podcast. To be featured as the Intro for The Herald Daily Update, leave us a message at (770) 744-3250. Don't forget to mention your name, where you're calling from, any special shout outs you have and finish with "And here is what you need to know today in North Atlanta."