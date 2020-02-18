Thank you to Chad Earnest, a lifelong listener of Caddy’s and friend of the pod, for the great intro to today’s show.
On today’s episode, Caddy and Donna kick off the show talking about kids. First off, that Donna wants one more, but then after Caddy weathers that storm, they move on to talk about college and the stress kids endure as freshmen trying to fit in.
Then Caddy tells a wild story about his mom, her boyfriends, and the tasty treats she would bribe Caddy with as a child in order to accompany her to…the North Carolina state penitentiary. Find out why and more on this entertainment filled episode of the pod!
Cadillac Jack. New show, same ride. Enjoy!
Sponsored by Real Estate Expert Advisors, HURT 911 and the Atlanta International Car Show.
Hype song sponsored by Core 57.
