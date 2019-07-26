On this special edition of The Georgia Politics Podcast, Preston welcomes Georgia State Senator Brandon Beach to discuss his Congressional run for District 6, his policies, political history and more!
Find out more about Sen Beach:
http://www.beachforcongress.com/
Watch The Episode: https://youtu.be/q59Lj73xBJ0
Visit our new site at thegeorgiapoliticspodcast.com/
Sponsored by Wix.com
