On this special edition of The Georgia Politics Podcast, Preston interviews Georgia Representative Josh McLaurin as they discuss his career as an attorney, his lawsuit against the GOP, his thoughts on the presidential race and more!
Find out more about Rep. McLaurin:
Watch The Episode: https://youtu.be/w6dA3AbxT0g
Visit our new site at thegeorgiapoliticspodcast.com/
