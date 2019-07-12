Josh McLaurin

On this special edition of The Georgia Politics Podcast, Preston interviews Georgia Representative Josh McLaurin as they discuss his career as an attorney, his lawsuit against the GOP, his thoughts on the presidential race and more! 

