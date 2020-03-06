The Georgia Politics Podcast

Preston, Craig and Megan almost manage to keep this week's show under an hour. Hard feat to accomplish considering that it's qualifying week and Crossover Day is Thursday.
Along with the rapid shifts in national and local candidates, the panel covers a new statewide poll and the role dollars have played this election cycle.
Don't forget- early voting opened Monday and you can always make real-money predictions with PredictIt.
Get started at www.predictit.org/promo/gapol and PredictIt will match your first $20.
Follow and connect with the show on twitter @gapoliticspod
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.