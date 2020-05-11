The Georgia Politics Podcast crew is BACK after a few weeks off quarantining. Well, half back. They're still maintaining appropriate social distances so while not back in the studio, they manage to catch up on the latest and greatest in Georgia politics via a Zoom call and Facebook Live.
Due to technical difficulties we join the discussion after some initial introductions and pleasantries and jump right into the Joe Biden sexual assault allegations and what that could mean for Stacey Abrams in her quest to be his running mate.
Also on the show the panel discuss the latest on mailed ballot requests and what the precedent could mean for November and the upcoming resumption of the legislative session.
The crew ends the show with some positive, non-coronavirus news and some listener questions.
Thanks for tuning in - and we'll see you again soon!
