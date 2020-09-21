After a long hiatus sheltering in place Hans and Preston have been busy planning the re-launch of the podcast and jump on the show today to tell you listeners what to expect from the new and improved version of Georgia's premier politics podcast.

Get a rundown of what to expect on YOUR ballot this November (or earlier if you are voting early or by mail) and what the state of politics in Georgia looks like just a few weeks before the results start coming in.

For information on voting:

Go to the "Georgia My Voter Page". Check your voter registration status, mail-in application and ballot status, poll location, early voting locations, who your elected officials are, registration information on file with the county office, a sample ballot for the upcoming election or your provisional ballot status: mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do

