On the show today Preston gives the show's listeners some of his reaction to the national protests we're watching and the state of racial injustice in America.
It has been a troubling few days across the country as we all grapple with how to feel about the death of another unarmed black man at the hands of police in Minneapolis, and the public's response since.
Preston offers his perspective, and some thoughts on where we go from here. Have anything you want to share or get off your chest? Give us a call. Our number is 770-376-7403.
