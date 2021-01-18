The crew is back together to discuss the last two weeks in politics, in DC and under the Gold Dome in Georgia, as the State Legislature is back in session and everyone is excited to talk about something OTHER than elections.

Joined by newcomer to the panel - Harrison Lance - Preston, Megan and Ben kick off the show to discuss the latest developments in the 2nd impeachment of Donald Trump and the political calculus of both Democrats and Republicans moving forward.

Also topics on the show are the increased security at the capitol as we approach Inauguration Day, Brandon Beach and #StopTheSteal Republicans, redistricting and the Governor’s State-of-the-State address.

It’s a jam-packed show. Thanks for checking it out! #gapol

