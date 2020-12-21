We're BACK! After a long covid hiatus the GaPol crew is back, better than ever. Jeffrey Albertson takes over the helm to moderate the panel discussion with familiar voices Preston Thompson, Megan Gordon-Kane, and newbies Ben Burnett and Jamie Bendall.

On the show today, topics include a recap of lessons learned from the November general election, trends in electoral politics in Georgia, a preview of the upcoming January 5th Senate runoffs and more.

Be sure to tell your friends about the show and rate and review us! It helps others find us.

Connect with us on Twitter @gapoliticspod

Jeffrey Albertson @ja1bertson

Preston Thompson @pston3

Megan Gordon-Kane @meglaneg

Ben Burnett @benburnett

Jamie Bendall @hamiethehost

Proud member of the Appen Podcast Network.