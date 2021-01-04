The runoffs that will decide the majority party in the US Senate is TOMORROW! In GEORGIA!

Needless to say, there is a lot to talk about on the show today. Host Jeffrey Albertson is joined by regulars Megan Gordon-Kane and Preston Thompson to discuss final updates and predictions for the races between Kelly Loeffler and Raphael Warnock, and David Perdue and Jon Ossoff.

They then jump into a preview of the 2021 Georgia legislative session and what we might expect to see while the state is still suffering from the pandemic. Will the attention go to continued COVID relief, or will election fraud conspiracies still be front and center as legislators look at election reforms.

