Hans Appen sits down with Daniel Lettenberger-Klein, CEO of Stella Maris, an organization in the Greater Cleveland, OH area that has provided drug and alcohol treatment services since 1948. They discuss the state of mental health in a post-COVID world, particularly as it pertains to addiction, depression and anxiety.

Daniel and Hans talk about what issues the country was already dealing with leading up to the pandemic, and how increased isolation due to quarantining, use of social media and an absence of physical connections with people have only made those issues worse.

They catch up on how America’s children are coping and ways in which parents can help reduce the stresses and increased amounts of anxiety they are experiencing.

Both Hans and Daniel agree that this is a mental health crisis that we will collectively be dealing with for years, if not decades, to come and the ways in which we can rethink how we structure our medical institutions to prioritize treatment and our government agencies to recognize the urgency of the moment.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

Hours: Available 24 hours. Languages: English, Spanish.

1-800-273-8255

Georgia Crisis and Access Line (GCAL)

For immediate access to routine or crisis services, please call the Georgia Crisis and Access Line (GCAL) at 1-800-715-4225. GCAL is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and 365 days a year to help you or someone you care for in a crisis.

Connect with Stella Morris:

www.stellamariscleveland.com

www.facebook.com/stellamariscleveland

www.twitter.com/StellaMaris216

DONATE: stellamariscleveland.com/how-to-help/donate/donation-form.html

Atlanta Area Resources:

Talbott Recovery: www.talbottcampus.com

The Summit Counseling Center: www.summitcounseling.org

Blue Ridge Mountain Recovery Center: www.blueridgemountainrecovery.com

North Fulton Community Charities: www.nfcchelp.org

