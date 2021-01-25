Mike Luckovich joined a special episode of the Georgia Politics Podcast on Jan. 22 to discuss his methodology and career as an editorial cartoonist. Since 1989, Mike has worked for the Atlanta Journal Constitution and earned two Pulitzer Prize in 1995 and 2006. At age 13, Luckovich drew his first political themed cartoon.

Since high school Luckovich thought he would be a cartoonist. Studying political science in college directed that path to an editorial route.

Earlier in the day of the episode, Atlanta Braves legend Hank Aaron passed away at age 86. Hammerin’ Hank played 23 seasons in the major leagues and came to national fame after surpassing Babe Ruth’s 714 home run record. Aaron hit his 755th home run in 1976, a record that was held until Barry Bonds broke it in 2007.

In honor of Aaron’s legacy on and off the field, Luckovich shared a cartoon he drew of Hank touching home plate in front of heaven’s gates.

Connect with us on Twitter @gapoliticspod

Jeffrey Albertson @ja1bertson

Mike Luckovich @mluckovichajc

Proud member of the Appen Podcast Network.