What a week!

Since we last recorded, the President of the United States pressured Georgia's Secretary of State to change the results of the November election, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock defeated David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in the battle for control of the US Senate , and a violent mob infiltrated the US Capitol while a joint session of congress was certifying the election of Joe Biden.

Other than that, not much going on.

Jeffrey and crew discuss all this and more on today's episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast.

