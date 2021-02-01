The theme of the episode is belligerence, ballots and budgets as the crew is rejoined by returning champion, Craig Kidd.

Jeffrey leads the discussion through the latest developments of Georgia House member David Clark’s refusal to take a COVID test and the ensuing fallout. We then turn to the bills under consideration to amend Georgia elections laws and wrap the show with status of the supplemental budget and what we can expect to see going forward.

