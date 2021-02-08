On today’s special episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast, Jeffrey sits down with two members of the Anti-Defamation League to discuss extremist groups nationwide and here in Georgia. The ADL is a leading anti-hate organization founded in 1913 in response to an escalating climate of anti-Semitism and bigotry.

Dr. Allison Padilla-Goodman, vice president of the Southern Division, and Amy Iandiorio, investigate researcher at the Center on Extremism, took questions and provided research analysis about extremist group growth and how tracking has changed since being removed from popular social media platforms.

On the day of the recording, the Center on Extremism released an annual report, “Murder and Extremism in the United States in 2020.” The ADL launched a podcast last September titled “Extremely,”as a medium for more information about modern hate and extremism.

Information about the ADL’s research and ongoing outreach is available at the web address ADL.org

