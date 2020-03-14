On the show this week Ben is joined by Jamie Bendall and Hans Appen to give their takes on the current state of affairs with the coronavirus, what went wrong, and bold predictions for the future.
Follow Ben on Twitter @BenBurnett
Follow Hans on Twitter @hansappen
Follow Jamie on Twitter @jamiethehost
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.