The Ben Burnett Show

On the show this week Ben is joined by Jamie Bendall and Hans Appen to give their takes on the current state of affairs with the coronavirus, what went wrong, and bold predictions for the future.

Follow Ben on Twitter @BenBurnett

Follow Hans on Twitter @hansappen

Follow Jamie on Twitter @jamiethehost

