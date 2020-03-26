Big thank you to Amy Faulkner for introducing today’s show! Amy is a teacher at Pinecrest Academy where Caddy and Donna’s daughter Charlotte goes to school. Thanks for being such an awesome teacher and part of our lives!
On today’s episode of the pod Caddy and Donna talk about how the radio and the music industry has changed over the years. How do certain songs get played? Who gets to go backstage at the concerts?
Caddy introduces a segment about a little kid who says that the coronavirus ruined his birthday. He and Donna talk about all the different things that this pandemic has ruined for a lot of people – birthdays, graduations, businesses, etc. Everyone has anxiety going on right now. We hope this show helps you get through it!
There is a strip club in Vegas that is offering drive thru shows for $100. Caddy and Donna discuss. Caddy thinks it’s brilliant. Donna has a different reaction.
Cadillac Jack. New show, same ride. Enjoy!
Today's show is brought to you by Real Estate Expert Advisors, HURT 911, Dinner A’Fare and Gallery Furniture. Hype songs sponsored by Core 57.
Need some help getting a power bill paid during this crazy time? Tag Gallery Furniture in Gainesville on the Cadillac Jack Page on Facebook and they will be working with us to get some of those paid. What an amazing idea from our pod partners over at Gallery Furniture.
And thank you to Tracy Cousineau for donating a % of all closings to Atlanta Food Banks, too. You’ll hear about that later in the show. We love our podcast partners!
