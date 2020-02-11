Thank you to friend of the pod and owner of The Punchline Comedy Club Jamie Bendall for today's show intro!
Caddy kicks off the show but scaring the s*** out of us about the coronavirus. Do you realize how close we are to Hartsfield and the CDC?!
We recap the Oscars and how vigilant Donna is about restaurant inspection score and much more!
Cadillac Jack. New show, same ride. Enjoy!
Sponsored by Real Estate Expert Advisors, HURT 911 and the Atlanta International Car Show.
Hype song sponsored by Core 57.
Follow and connect with Caddy on Twitter @ATLCadillac
Follow and connect with Jamie on Twitter @jamiethehost
Leave a message for the pod by calling 770-464-6024. We might play it on a future episode!
Please rate and review the show! It helps other people find us.
