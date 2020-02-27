Thank you to Tracy and Melissa Hunt for doing the introduction to today’s show! Long time friends and big supporters. We appreciate your friendship.
On today’s episode of the show Donna kicks us off by talking about a lice memo she got from school. Just the word “lice” makes a lot of our skins’ crawl. It’s the worst.
Apparently there is going to be some sort of The Bachelor show for the 65+ crowd. Would you watch? Who would host? Caddy and Donna discuss. Based off some stories they have been told about what goes on in nursing homes, it should be a big hit!
Caddy has a very…unique way of filling his time when he gets bored. So unique, you have to listen to the episode to hear what it is. It is pretty wild.
Cadillac Jack. New show, same ride. Enjoy!
