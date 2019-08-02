Camping when you're an adult can be a lot better than camping when you're a kid if you bring enough beer and are with seasoned pros. AJ and Kimber dip their toes into sleeping outdoors with help from their friends Mitch and Nicole. They eat chili, toot a fair amount from said chili and then drink wine from Southern Illinois. And don't worry, there are no bear sightings during this trip.
Most Popular
Articles
- Milton orders Freemanville Estate to stop advertising, hosting events
- Johns Creek sisters launch tutoring business
- Surprise: Alpharetta gets more than it bargained for
- Historical drawings reveal Roswell’s past
- Matilda’s venue seeking zoning modifications, additional variances
- Computer museum opens doors to the future
- Cumming City Center to break ground Aug. 7
- Roswell begins solidifying Canton Street parking fee schedule
- Local football teams gear up for 2019 season at Fulton media day
- Part 3: Final preparations, learning handyman skills and a ritualistic ceremony known as ‘baby shower’
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 3
-
Aug 3
-
Aug 4
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 6
-
Aug 7
-
Aug 8
-
Aug 9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.