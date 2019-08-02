LB hiking v2

Camping when you're an adult can be a lot better than camping when you're a kid if you bring enough beer and are with seasoned pros. AJ and Kimber dip their toes into sleeping outdoors with help from their friends Mitch and Nicole. They eat chili, toot a fair amount from said chili and then drink wine from Southern Illinois. And don't worry, there are no bear sightings during this trip.

