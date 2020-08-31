Welcome back to Caddy Wagon with Ritchey and Raider!

Here's what happens on this episode of the podcast:

- Caddy, Ritchey and Raider respond to a call about an apartment fire (0:01)

- Intros and background of the show (2:10)

- Raider's furry friend K9 Fritter with Kelly Mann at the Abilene Christian University (4:23)

- First responders and natural disasters (6:32)

- Officer Ritchey recalls an incident in Alpharetta (9:30)

- A Super Speeder traffic stop (14:45)

- Raider's furry friend K9 Loki gets stage fright. Loki is with Corporal Scott Lockerman and the Kent County Sheriff's Office in Maryland (16:06)

- Ritchey and Raider answer questions from listeners (17:20)

- Caddy, Ritchey and Raider pull over a speeding teenage driver (38:59)

- Raider tells a joke (42:09)

- Love With Lemons (46:02)

