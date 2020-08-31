Welcome back to Caddy Wagon with Ritchey and Raider!
Here's what happens on this episode of the podcast:
- Caddy, Ritchey and Raider respond to a call about an apartment fire (0:01)
- Intros and background of the show (2:10)
- Raider's furry friend K9 Fritter with Kelly Mann at the Abilene Christian University (4:23)
- First responders and natural disasters (6:32)
- Officer Ritchey recalls an incident in Alpharetta (9:30)
- A Super Speeder traffic stop (14:45)
- Raider's furry friend K9 Loki gets stage fright. Loki is with Corporal Scott Lockerman and the Kent County Sheriff's Office in Maryland (16:06)
- Ritchey and Raider answer questions from listeners (17:20)
- Caddy, Ritchey and Raider pull over a speeding teenage driver (38:59)
- Raider tells a joke (42:09)
- Love With Lemons (46:02)
Meet Caddy on Twitter @atlcadillac and Raider on Instagram @adps_k9_raider.
